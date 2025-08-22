'Sabka Namaskar Hai': Tamil Nadu Pilot's Broken Hindi Announcement On Indigo Flight Wins Internet
In the now-viral clip, the captain can be heard greeting passengers with:“Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi sundar hai, sab adjust kar lega.” He then explained turbulence in his own witty way:“Uppar main, 3,000 feet pe... turbulence thoda, daga daga daga karega. Seat belt daalenge nahi toh adega.”Also Read | Pilot suspended for 'anti-terror law' breach after keeping cockpit door open
The cabin soon filled with laughter as passengers appreciated his effort to connect with them in a language not his own.Watch the video here:
The video quickly spread across social media, with many praising Captain Krishnan for his humility and sense of humour.Also Read | Watch: Zakir Khan makes history with Hindi comedy show at Madison Square Garden
One user commented,“That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language which is not your mother tongue.”
Another wrote,“Captain – Aapki Hindi bohot sundar hai. The important thing is you got the message across. Everyone must have listened carefully.”
A third person added,“I truly appreciate this, and I hope people extend the same patience when someone speaks English like this.”
Others celebrated the moment as a reflection of India's diversity.“Too cute! We need more such moments on flights... anekta mein ekta (unity in diversity),” one user wrote.Also Read | IndiGo, SpiceJet caution Mumbai passengers of flight disruptions due to rains
The clip continues to draw admiration online, with many calling it a refreshing reminder that communication is more about connection than perfection.
