Goa Nightclub Fire: MEA Considering Goa Govt's Request To Revoke Passports Of Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra

MENAFN - Live Mint) Days after the Goa nightclub fire, in which 25 persons lost their lives, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is considering revoking the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra – the co-owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub – after receiving a request from the Goa government. Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, residents of Delhi, fled to Phuket in Thailand after the tragedy. They are said to have fled the country hours after the fire broke out. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

Sources told news agency PTI on Wednesday that the ministry has received a communication from the Goa government with regard to Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra. It is examining the request to revoke their passports under the Passports Act of India, in accordance with the rules, they said.

Earlier, a Delhi court had refused to give any interim protection from arrest to the duo, while their partner was held in connection with the fire incident.

| Saurabh, Gaurav Luthra say went abroad for 'work-related reasons' after fire

In the court, the Luthras insisted that they did not flee the country after the nightclub fire, but went abroad for work related commitments. They also argued that they were only licensees, not the actual owners of the nightclub.

In his bail plea, Saurabh sought four weeks of transit anticipatory protection, claiming that going back to Goa posed an“imminent threat to his life, liberty and safety.”

“My other restaurants have been bulldozed. The authorities and even the fourth estate are baying for my blood,” his lawyer said in the court.

In a related development, the Goa Police on Wednesday arrested Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in North Goa, with the help of Delhi Police Crime Branch. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him.

| Goa nightclub fire: 'I am only a partner,' says co-owner Ajay Gupta detained

Gupta, a resident of Jammu, was produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, who granted Goa Police a 36-hour transit remand to take him to Goa. The court cited the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted IndiGo flights as the reason for the extended remand window, and also directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury, during his transfer.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire that broke out at the nightclub located in Arpora, 25 km from Panaji, around midnight on December 6.

(With agency inputs)