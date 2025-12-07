Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eurozone Economy Surpasses Initial Growth Estimates

Eurozone Economy Surpasses Initial Growth Estimates


2025-12-07 07:10:16
(MENAFN) The euro area economy recorded a 0.3% increase in the third quarter of this year, outperforming preliminary projections, according to the final figures released Friday by Eurostat.

This growth followed a modest 0.1% quarter-on-quarter rise in the previous quarter. For the July-September period, Eurostat had earlier forecasted that the euro area economy would expand by 0.2%.

Across the broader European Union, gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.4% during the same timeframe.

Looking at individual member states, Denmark achieved the most robust quarterly expansion, with GDP climbing 2.3%, followed by Luxembourg and Sweden, which both posted 1.1% growth.

In contrast, Ireland and Finland experienced the sharpest declines, with output falling 0.3% in both countries, while Romania recorded a 0.2% contraction.

On a yearly comparison, the eurozone’s GDP rose 1.4%, slightly below the 1.6% expansion reported for the entire EU, according to Eurostat.

The eurozone comprises the 20 member states that have adopted the euro as their official currency.

MENAFN07122025000045017167ID1110448105



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search