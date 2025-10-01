COOFANDY, EKOUAER, And Zeagoo Celebrate Successful First Pop-Up At Substanz Club In Oktoberfest 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOFANDY, EKOUAER , and Zeagoo have made a memorable entrance into the German market with their first-ever pop-up event in the country, held during the 2025 Munich Oktoberfest at Substanz Club. More than just a brand activation, the three-day celebration became a cultural moment-drawing in festival-goers, inspiring live coverage from influencers such as @krisstyle_munich_ and @adembayalan, and attracting the attention of major media. Sachsen TV reported directly from the venue and featured an interview with the brands' PR representative, extending the event's impact far beyond the club's walls.







From September 20 to 23, Substanz Club-just steps away from the Oktoberfest grounds-transformed into a space where Bavarian tradition met global fashion culture under the theme“More Beer, More Bold, More You!”.

This collaboration marks the brands' first appearance at a globally renowned cultural event and underscores their collective focus on delivering immersive, high-impact experiences that connect fashion with local culture and community. By embedding their presence within a setting that blends tradition with global visibility, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo seek to strengthen their footprint in the European market and explore new expressions of fashion within the context of cultural celebration.

Designed to break boundaries between fashion and festival culture, the event invites guests to engage, style, and share their experience-both online and in Munich.

Three Brands, Three Immersive Zones

At the heart of the event are three distinct brand experiences, each offering an engaging, hands-on encounter designed to bring the brand personality to life while inviting attendees to participate, play, and connect.

. COOFANDY: Men's Style in Motion



In the COOFANDY Men's Fashion Zone, visitors can take on the classic“Masskrug” beer mug lifting challenge-a nod to Oktoberfest tradition-with a stylish twist. Guests will also have the chance to capture retro-inspired festival looks at dedicated photo stations. Participants can walk away with exclusive COOFANDY giveaways, including 400 custom canvas bags, 1,200 brand introduction cards, and 150 branded hats (with 50 distributed daily).

. EKOUAER: Comfort Meets Celebration



The EKOUAER Comfort Corner invites guests to test their senses with the“Blind Touch Challenge,” an experience that highlights the brand's signature soft, skin-friendly fabrics. This zone is all about ease and elegance-perfectly aligned with the festive, relaxed atmosphere of Oktoberfest. Visitors who take part can receive 400 branded canvas bags, 1,200 brand introduction cards, and 90 premium eye masks (with 30 sets distributed each day).



. Zeagoo: Style at Speed



At the Zeagoo Fast Fashion Check-in Zone, speed and creativity take center stage. Guests are challenged to assemble a complete festival-ready outfit in just 30 seconds, then strike a pose inside a custom selfie frame to capture and share their look. Those who participate have the chance to win 400 custom canvas bags, 1,200 brand introduction cards, and 100 curated gift boxes containing items like cosmetic bags and towels (with 33 prizes available daily).

Each brand zone is designed to offer a distinctive, memorable interaction, combining playful challenges with tangible brand touchpoints. In total, over 3,600 branded gifts will be distributed across the three-day event, reinforcing brand awareness while leaving guests with stylish, functional keepsakes that extend the experience beyond the venue.

Looking Ahead: From Cultural Connection to Brand Evolution

The pop-up at Substanz Club received an overwhelmingly positive response from both festival-goers and the wider community. Guests praised the creativity of the interactive zones, the seamless blend of tradition and modern fashion, and the authentic atmosphere that turned a brand activation into a shared cultural experience.

This warm reception reflects the values at the heart of COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo: making fashion more accessible, more engaging, and more connected to people's everyday lives. By transforming clothing into moments of interaction and dialogue, the brands showed that fashion can be both personal and communal-something to wear, to share, and to celebrate.

Looking ahead, COOFANDY, EKOUAER, and Zeagoo remain committed to building on this momentum. They will continue to explore new ways of merging fashion with cultural touchpoints, expanding their presence in Europe, and investing in storytelling, experiential retail, and digital campaigns that bring their communities closer-across borders, platforms, and generations.

