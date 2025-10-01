Brachial Plexus Awareness Month: 'Jade's Brave Wing' Children's Book Brings Strength And Representation To Families
Nigerian-Canadian author, Maureen Adedeji is changing that with the new release of her debut children’s book, Jade’s Brave Wing: A Brachial Plexus Birth Story. Beautifully illustrated and written in gentle rhyme, the book introduces young readers to the challenges and triumphs of growing up with a brachial plexus birth injury, offering both children and parents a source of understanding, empathy, and hope.
“When my daughter was diagnosed, I searched everywhere for picture books that could reflect her journey,” said Adedeji. “What I found instead was silence. This book is my way of giving a voice and wings to children navigating a world that doesn’t always recognize their strength.”
The story follows Jade, a young girl born with one arm that doesn’t move like the other. Through family support, therapy, and her own vivid imagination, she discovers that arms like people can grow stronger in unexpected ways. The metaphor of wings becomes a symbol of resilience, showing that courage, love, and determination can lift a child higher than anyone imagined.
Jade’s Brave Wing combines emotionally honest moments with imaginative storytelling, from therapy mats to dream flights. The book helps children process difference, fosters empathy among peers, and provides comfort and inspiration to families navigating similar diagnoses.
Why This Book Matters?
✓ Awareness: Highlights a common but underrepresented birth injury
✓ Representation: One of the few children’s books centered on brachial plexus birth injury
✓ Empowerment: Celebrates adaptation and resilience, rather than limitation
✓ Education: A valuable resource for therapists, pediatricians, and inclusive classrooms
✓ Inspired by True Events: Draws on the author’s personal experience navigating post-birth nerve injury
Jade’s Brave Wing is available in eBook and paperback formats worldwide via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
For interviews, bulk orders, or school partnerships, contact the author.
