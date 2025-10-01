403
Lizzie Dipp Metzger Receives Council Lifetime Membership Honor From New York Life
EINPresswire/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that its founder and president, Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, CPWA®, has been awarded Council Lifetime Membership by New York Life Insurance Company—an exclusive distinction reserved for the most accomplished professionals in the financial services industry.
The Council Lifetime Membership is a rare and prestigious honor recognizing professionals who have demonstrated sustained excellence, leadership, and client dedication over the course of their careers. Eligibility is earned by qualifying for 20 consecutive Council memberships, 25 non-consecutive memberships, or—as in Lizzie’s case—being a former Council President with at least 15 consecutive or 20 non-consecutive qualifications.
Lizzie was formally honored at a private recognition event in October, where she received a custom-designed 14-carat gold NYL ring—a symbol of her enduring impact, leadership, and excellence within the company.
“This recognition is deeply meaningful,” said Lizzie. “Not just as a personal milestone, but as a tribute to the clients who place their trust in us, and to the Crown Wealth Strategies team who work every day to deliver extraordinary service and results. It’s a reminder that long-term consistency and client-first values matter.”
About Lizzie Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, CPWA®, is a nationally respected financial strategist and the founder of Crown Wealth Strategies. For over a decade, she has helped high-net-worth families, physicians, and business owners align their wealth with their values through comprehensive planning that integrates insurance, investment, and legacy strategies.
She is a former New York Life Council President, a Top of the Table member of the Million Dollar Round Table, and a multi-year appointee to the New York Life Advisory Board of Directors. Her career reflects not only professional excellence but also a deep commitment to ethics, innovation, and lifelong client relationships.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded in 2010, Crown Wealth Strategies is a premier boutique investment advisory practice headquartered in El Paso, Texas, serving clients nationwide. Through its proprietary Crown Align™ concierge model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers tailored solutions in wealth management, business succession, estate planning, tax efficiency, and lifestyle integration.
Crown’s hybrid model combines the personalized attention of a high-touch advisory with transparent, future-forward technology to serve the evolving needs of high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals.
To learn more, visit .
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901. Council is an annual New York Life recognition program based on agent production from July 1- June 30. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the
