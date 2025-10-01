Reddit Stock Tumbled 9% Today More Details Inside
Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) shares drew significant investor attention on Wednesday after the stock tumbled over 9% in the pre-market session and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.
Notably, Andrea Bosoni, a marketing strategist, has raised concerns about a shift in how OpenAI's ChatGPT sources its information. In a recent post on platform X, Bosoni suggested that Reddit is no longer being heavily utilized by ChatGPT for generating answers.
However, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'high' from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.RDDT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:00 a.m. ET on Sep. 30, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
