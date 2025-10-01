Corteva Plans Split Into Two Independent Agribusinesses Here Are The Details
Corteva Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday announced plans to divide its operations into two standalone public companies, each focused on a separate segment of the agriculture industry: crop protection and seed genetics.
The move, approved unanimously by its board of directors, is expected to be finalized in the latter half of 2026 and is intended to be a tax-free transaction for U.S. shareholders.
The newly formed entities are referred to as“New Corteva” for the crop protection business and“SpinCo” for the seed division. Corteva stock inched 0.2% lower in Wednesday's premarket.
