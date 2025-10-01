Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Corteva Plans Split Into Two Independent Agribusinesses Here Are The Details

2025-10-01 10:12:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday announced plans to divide its operations into two standalone public companies, each focused on a separate segment of the agriculture industry: crop protection and seed genetics. 

The move, approved unanimously by its board of directors, is expected to be finalized in the latter half of 2026 and is intended to be a tax-free transaction for U.S. shareholders.

The newly formed entities are referred to as“New Corteva” for the crop protection business and“SpinCo” for the seed division. Corteva stock inched 0.2% lower in Wednesday's premarket. 

