Vida Bank Strengthens Board With Appointment Of Alexander Filshie

MENAFN - Pressat) Vida Bank today announced the appointment of Alexander Filshie as a Non-Executive Director, further strengthening its Board as the bank accelerates its growth strategy.

Alexander, formerly Chief Financial Officer at Kensington Mortgages, brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services, with senior leadership roles at American Express, Visa, Barclays, and Standard Chartered. His expertise in both specialist mortgages and global finance will support Vida's ambitions as it scales its offering and grows market share.

His appointment follows the appointment of Stuart Sinclair as Chair, succeeding Steve Haggerty after nine years of service. Stuart's leadership experience spans senior roles at Tesco Bank, GE Capital, and RBS, as well as board positions at Lloyds Banking Group, TSB, and LV.

These appointments come as Vida marks almost a year since securing its UK banking licence. With a growing retail funding base and specialist mortgage proposition, the bank is positioning itself as a challenger to established players in the sector.

Anth Mooney, CEO at Vida Bank, said:

“Alexander's appointment adds further depth and experience to our Board at a pivotal stage in our journey. His track record in specialist mortgages and financial services will be instrumental as we continue to build scale and deliver on our ambition to become the UK's most trusted specialist mortgage bank.”

Alexander Filshie said:

“Vida has already made huge strides as a new bank and has a clear opportunity to play a bigger role in the specialist mortgage market. I'm excited to join the Board at such an important stage and to contribute to its next phase of growth.”