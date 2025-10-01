VENTURE Releases White Paper: Raising Capital In The Retail Investor Market

Burlington, VT – October 1st, 2025 – VENTURE published the release of its latest white paper, Raising Capital in the Retail Investor Market, a comprehensive resource designed to help alternative investment sponsors understand and navigate the expanding opportunities within the retail channel.

As private markets increasingly open to individual investors, sponsors face new considerations in structuring offerings, engaging intermediaries, and selecting the right service partners. This white paper provides in-depth analysis of fund structures, regulatory dynamics, and operational best practices, giving sponsors the tools they need to capture capital effectively while ensuring compliance and efficiency.

This white paper stands out by offering detailed insights into the relatively unknown subject of successfully raising capital from retail investors through broker dealers, registered advisors, and wealth management firms. By shedding light on the unique processes and requirements involved in engaging these key intermediaries, the white paper fills a critical knowledge gap for fund sponsors seeking to tap into the retail investor market. It provides practical strategies and best practices for navigating the complexities of working with financial professionals, enabling fund managers to structure offerings that appeal to both advisors and their clients while meeting regulatory and operational standards. This in-depth guide empowers issuers to approach capital raising with confidence and clarity in a rapidly changing investment landscape.

“Retail investors are reshaping the private markets,” said Aaron Pollak, CEO of VENTURE Fund Services.“Our white paper delivers practical guidance on how sponsors can access this growing pool of capital while addressing the operational and regulatory complexities unique to the retail channel. We are grateful to the industry leaders who contributed their perspectives and expertise to this work.”

Key Topics in the White Paper



Key differences between Regulation D, Regulation A+, and publicly registered offerings

Selecting and working with securities and fund formation attorneys

The role of transfer agents, custodians, and other third-party partners

Characteristics and expectations of today's retail investor

Emerging trends shaping capital raising strategies Comprehensive checklists for key vendor selection

Contributors

The white paper reflects collaboration with a distinguished group of industry leaders, including Jason Kavanaugh, Founder & CEO of American Alternative Capital; Heidi Wheatley, Founder of Sponsor Growth Solutions; Jason DeBono, Head of Self-Directed Accounts at Inspira Financial; Michael Roman, Managing Director of MBD Services; WealthForge; and Tom Voekler, Partner at Williams Mullen. Their insights on capital formation, intermediary engagement, custody solutions, compliance workflows, and securities law added depth and practical context to the research, providing sponsors with well-rounded perspectives on operating in the retail channel.

By combining these contributions with VENTURE's deep expertise in transfer agent services, fund administration technology, and sponsor support across the full investment lifecycle, the white paper equips sponsors to make informed decisions and position themselves for long-term growth in an evolving market.

The white paper is available at:

About VENTURE Fund Services

VENTURE delivers a complete ecosystem of services that support sponsors of alternative investments from capital raise to exit. As a transfer agent and fund administrator, VENTURE simplifies complex processes like subscription processing, investor onboarding, and transaction management, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security. Trusted by sponsors across asset classes, the firm combines scalable infrastructure with expert service to create seamless investor experiences and operational excellence.

Contact Information:

Name: Nehemiah Martens

Email: ...

Job Title: Marketing Strategist



CE , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , IcrowdLegal , English