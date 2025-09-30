Futura®100 A Typography Icon, Reimagined For Global Brands. A New Multiscript Typeface Project By Typetogether Type Foundry.
ABOUT THE PROJECT
Over the course of two years, TypeTogether worked in collaboration with Bauer Types type foundry to conduct extensive research at various cultural institutions to accurately revive and honour Renner's original intention with the design. The original sources remain stunning even a century later.“When I examined the original Futura® letterpress prints at six point size, the experience profoundly changed my perception of the family because I was struck by how beautiful and legible the typeface was,” said Veronika Burian, the co-founder and type director at TypeTogether Futura®100 remains faithful to the constructed shapes and warm spirit of the original typeface, the main aim of the project is to reflect global language and script diversity - it features 23 scripts and provides language support for more than 90% of the world's population. In addition to meeting the complex needs of multiscript branding, Futura®100 will ensure the design's alignment with contemporary digital and print publishing requirements. The typeface has been optimised for readability, worldwide usability, and flexibility across a variety of devices and media project is comprised of two phases. In the first phase, TypeTogether has released Futura®100 with script support for Arabic, Armenian, Cyrillic, Georgian, Greek, Hebrew, Khmer, Lao, Latin, Myanmar, PanAfrican Latin, and Thai. When the project is completed at the end of 2026, support will also be provided for major Indic scripts as well as Simplified Chinese and Hangul. With such extensive coverage, Futura®100 will become one of the few truly global typefaces and be a great fit for designers, agencies, and brands with multinational commitments's original Futura typeface was a product of the modernist movement a century ago, and Futura®100 is, in the best sense of the phrase, a reflection of today's global and multicultural society.“Futura® stands as the progenitor of geometric sans serifs - an iconic design that was remarkable for its era. With Futura®100, we push its typographic boundaries into the new millennium,” said Veronika Burian.“Futura®100 emerges from the collaboration of global voices, designed for the exchanges among them,” said José Scaglione, the co-founder of TypeTogether type foundry.“It is a product of multicultural synergy, not just a response to it.”
ABOUT TYPETOGETHER
Established in 2006 by Veronika Burian and José Scaglione, TypeTogether is an award-winning, independent type foundry which creates innovative solutions to the greatest problems in the professional typography market worldwide. Their multiscript font families currently span 14 global scripts and hundreds of languages, focusing specifically on legibility, editorial use, and corporate typography, and have been implemented by leading brands such as Apple Inc., Siemens, Vivo, Geely Auto, and Google its beginning, the co-founders have built a truly multinational and multilingual network of type designers and type and language experts with one primary goal: to understand and connect disparate linguistic and cultural systems through typography. The process of bringing together experts from all over the world has turned a small, independent font company with a vision for responsibility and cultural respect into one of the most influential type foundries today.
