IPRS Sets The Stage For Artistic Excellence And Creator Empowerment In Goa This December
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) is set to create a defining moment for India's music ecosystem this December with two landmark initiatives in Goa: a vibrant showcase of India's diverse music on the IPRS Stage at Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) 2025) and the launch of the IP Hub at the Future School of Performing Arts, a grassroots initiative aimed at supporting music creators and independent artists across India. Both events represent two distinct pillars of IPRSâ€TM mission, celebrating artistic expression and fuelling creator empowerment.
From 15th to 20th December at Azad Maidan, Panaji, Goa, the IPRS Stage will once again serve as a vibrant platform for musical discovery, showcasing artists who represent Indiaâ€TMs cultural diversity, incredible talent, and evolving soundscape. It also provides regional, folk, traditional and emerging artists from different parts of the country, an opportunity to expand their audiences beyond their local fan base and connect with listeners spanning new geographies and generations. IPRS Stage will open on 15 December at 6:30pm at Azad Maidan with the Vayali Bamboo Band, whose handcrafted bamboo instruments and ecologically rooted sounds set the tone for the platform dedicated to creativity, culture, and creators.
On 17 December, audiences will experience Gulabi Vinyl, an evocative collaboration between vocalist Vidhya Gopal and poet Alok Ranjan Srivastava. Their performance blends thumri, dadra, ghazal and classic Hindi melodies with contemporary interpretations, creating a nostalgic yet fresh musical experience. The journey continues on 18 December with Beintehaan: A Musical Harvest, curated by acclaimed songwriter and filmmaker Mayur Puri, presenting an expressive mix of Kajri, Dohas, Sufi kalaams, indie-folk sensibilities and original compositions. On 19 December, Shahbaaz Hussain Khan of the centuries old Gwalior Gharana will lead Rooh-e-Qawwali, bringing the timeless energy of Sufi devotion and collective expression. The curation culminates on 20 December with Dashugs, a dynamic Ladakhi band whose powerful, community driven sound reflects the new creative spirit emerging from the Himalayas.
While the IPRS Stage brings India's rich spectrum of music to the forefront, IPRS is also advancing its mission of creator empowerment through the launch of the IP Hub initiative. The IP Hub marks the beginning of a nationwide network of accessible centres designed to support regional creators at the grassroots level, offering guidance on music copyright, royalties, metadata management, and the required tools and know-how for navigating the evolving music ecosystem. It aims to serve as an approachable learning space supported by regional language resources and community led interactions, ensuring that creators across India have the tools to protect and monetise their work.
Sharing IPRS' broader vision, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, said "This December marks an important milestone for IPRS. With the IPRS Stage at the Serendipity Arts Festival, we celebrate the extraordinary creative spirit of India, and with the launch of the IP Hub, we take a significant step toward empowering creators at the grassroots. Together, these initiatives reinforce our commitment to building an inclusive music ecosystem where every creator has access to information and opportunity."
The Future School of Performing Arts, Goa becomes the first location in a wider network of IP Hubs that IPRS plans to roll out across studios, learning centres, and creative spaces around the country. To familiarise Goaâ€TMs creator community with this initiative, IPRS will host an interactive session on 18 December at 11:30 AM at the Future School of Performing Arts. Composers, lyricists, independent artists, producers, and emerging musicians are invited to participate and gain practical insights into rights management and creative advancement. The conversation will be further enriched by leading songwriter and IPRS Board Member Mayur Puri, whose creative journey has inspired artists nationwide.
Sharing his views, Nilesh Thomas, Chief Academic Officer, Future School of Performing Arts, Goa said, "We are delighted to partner with IPRS on the launch of the IP Hub. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to empower the next generation of creators not only by honing their artistic skills but also by equipping them with essential industry knowledge to advance their musical careers. The IP Hub will become a vital resource for students and local artists striving to build sustainable, future-ready careers."
Together, the IPRS Stage at SAF 2025 and the launch of the IP Hub reflect IPRS' expanding vision for the community of music creators and publishers in India. One initiative celebrates the countryâ€TMs artistic brilliance on stage, while the other strengthens the foundation that supports creators behind the scenes. As IPRS deepens its footprint in Goa this December, it continues to build a future where artists are both celebrated and empowered, ensuring that India's cultural legacy and creative ambitions grow hand in hand.
