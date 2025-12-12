10 More Maoists Surrender In Sukma Chhattisgarh Moves Closer To Naxal-Free Future

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Sukma, Dec 12 (IANS) Sukma in Chhattisgarh has witnessed a significant success in the fight against Naxal insurgency, with ten Maoists from the Darbha division surrendering before security forces.

The surrendered cadres carried a combined bounty of Rs 33 lakh, including Medium Bhima, who alone had an Rs 8 lakh reward on his head.

The group, which included six women, handed over weapons such as an AK-47, two SLRs, and a BGL (barrel grenade launcher), signalling their decision to embrace the rehabilitation policy offered by the central and state governments.

The surrender program was attended by Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) DIG (Deputy Inspector General) Anand Singh Rajpurohit, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, and Collector Devesh Dhruv.

Officials reiterated that the rehabilitation policy guarantees dignity, livelihood, and reintegration into society for those who abandon violence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in a statement on his X handle, hailed the development as part of a historic transformation in Bastar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He emphasised that the“Poona Margem – Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation” initiative is helping Maoist cadres return to the mainstream, offering them a secure and dignified life with their families.

“Our goal is clear: to make Chhattisgarh completely Maoist-free and to give Bastar a new identity of development, trust, and opportunities,” he said.

The surrendered Maoists include Medium Bhima (Rs 8 lakh), Ganga Kunjam (Rs 5 lakh), Lekam Rama (Rs 5 lakh), Tati Soni (Rs 5 lakh), Shanti Sodi (Rs 5 lakh), Madvi Naveen (Rs 1 lakh), Madvi Rukni (Rs 1 lakh), Oyam Mangli (Rs 1 lakh), Podiyam Mangi (Rs 1 lakh), and Madvi Gangi (Rs 1 lakh).

Umesh Sundam, district president of Sarva Adivasi Samaj, urged remaining youth in the organisation to follow suit, noting that the situation in Bastar is changing rapidly.

He pointed out that even senior cadres are surrendering in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra. This development comes on the heels of another major success when 11 Maoists, including CCM member Ramdher Majji, surrendered in Khairagarh.

Majji, a top leader long sought by police, had been central to the MMC zone, which is now believed to be nearly dismantled.

With the recent elimination of notorious commander Hidma and successive surrenders, security agencies expect more Maoists to lay down arms.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh next week, a visit considered crucial in consolidating these gains.