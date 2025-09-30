Le Feu Fires Launches Official Canadian Website: Lefeufires.Ca

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Feu Fires, Denmark's leading brand of sustainable bioethanol fireplaces, proudly announces the launch of its new official Canadian website,. For the first time, Canadian customers can explore the full collection of Le Feu's award-winning fireplaces online, including wall-mounted, ceiling-suspended, freestanding, and outdoor designs.

A Modern Fireplace for Every Canadian Home

Le Feu Fires reimagines the traditional fireplace with clean-burning, CO2-neutral bioethanol technology. Without the need for chimneys, flues, or gas connections, Le Feu fireplaces bring the beauty of real flames into any space, whether a downtown condo, a suburban home, or a mountain retreat.

Designed in Denmark, each model combines minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics with practical functionality. Available in multiple finishes and configurations, Le Feu fireplaces adapt effortlessly to modern interiors while delivering up to 3.0 kW of heat.

Eco-Friendly, Easy to Install, and Stylish

At a time when Canadians are prioritizing both sustainability and design, Le Feu offers a compelling solution. Powered by bioethanol, a renewable plant-based fuel, these fireplaces create authentic flames without smoke, soot, or ash. Installation is simple, from wall brackets to ceiling mounts to freestanding options, giving homeowners and designers total flexibility.

A Local Presence in Canada

With its new Canadian e-commerce platform, Le Feu Fires is making Scandinavian fireplace design accessible from coast to coast. Orders are shipped directly from the company's Montreal warehouse, ensuring faster delivery and dedicated local support for Canadian customers.

“Le Feu is more than a fireplace, it's a lifestyle choice that blends eco-conscious living with timeless design,” says Soren Lauritsen, President of Le Feu Fires.“With the launch of lefeufires, Canadians can now experience the warmth, atmosphere, and sophistication of Le Feu in their own homes.”

Explore the Collection

The Canadian website features the full range of Le Feu models, including:



Wall Dome – wall-mounted fireplaces that save floor space while creating bold focal points.

Sky Dome – suspended fireplaces that float dramatically from the ceiling. Ground & Steel Models – freestanding fireplaces available in various heights and finishes.



To celebrate the launch, Le Feu Fires invites homeowners, designers, and architects to explore the collection online at

About Le Feu Fires

Founded in Denmark, Le Feu Fires has become Scandinavia's best-selling bioethanol fireplace brand, combining eco-friendly innovation with refined design. Distributed in over 30 countries worldwide, Le Feu brings warmth, ambiance, and modern elegance to homes and commercial spaces.

For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or interviews, please contact:

Nüline Distribution

Distributor of Le Feu Fires in Canada

Email: ...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at