Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz Pledges Support for Trump’s Gaza Plan

2025-09-30 09:17:20
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared on Tuesday that his administration would provide both political and financial backing for US President Donald Trump’s recently unveiled Gaza peace proposal.

“We welcome the Gaza peace plan presented yesterday (Monday) by President Trump,” Merz stated during a press briefing in Berlin.

He added that his government has maintained close communication with international partners regarding this initiative over recent weeks.

After nearly three years of violent conflict, Merz described the plan as “the best chance yet for an end to the war.”

He highlighted that Israel’s endorsement of the proposal represents a crucial advancement.

Merz further called on the Palestinian faction Hamas, urging them to accept the plan and facilitate the path toward peace.

“Now (Palestinian group) Hamas must agree and clear the way for peace. This is truly the last step that is necessary, and I expressly call on Hamas to agree to the plan so that the way to peace in the region is clear,” he emphasized.

The conservative leader expressed gratitude toward President Trump, influential regional figures, and Arab nations for their roles in shaping the plan and committing to support its execution.

Reaffirming Germany’s dedication to a two-state solution, Merz assured that Berlin is prepared to assist in realizing the agreement.

“If an agreement is reached, Germany stands ready to contribute to the implementation of the plan. This includes political backing, humanitarian support, and the reconstruction of the region,” he concluded.

