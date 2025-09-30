Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
IDF kills pregnant woman, child in its genocide in Gaza

IDF kills pregnant woman, child in its genocide in Gaza


2025-09-30 07:23:03
(MENAFN) At least 11 Palestinians, among them a pregnant woman and a child, have been killed in renewed Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

In Gaza City’s Shati refugee camp, one person was killed and several others injured after being struck by Israeli fire. Since early Tuesday, the area has been subjected to continuous shelling, while airstrikes also targeted the southern Al-Sabra neighborhood.

Israeli military vehicles reportedly withdrew from Al-Jala Street after deploying troops Monday evening at a key junction connecting the city’s northern and southern areas, a route commonly used by civilians and medical teams, as stated by reports.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian woman and her six sons were killed in an Israeli strike on a home in western Deir al-Balah, with additional civilians injured. Another residence in the Nuseirat refugee camp was hit, leaving some occupants wounded.

Artillery fire also struck a Palestinian family’s home in the Bureij refugee camp, though casualty details were not immediately available. In southern Gaza, one man, his pregnant wife, and their child were killed when Israeli forces shelled a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis.

MENAFN30092025000045017281ID1110129687

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search