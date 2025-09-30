Gogo Plane Simple Ka-band terminal certified for Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Gogo Plane Simple Ka-band tail mount antenna system has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certification (STC) approvals for Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft

Broomfield, CO., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) announced today that the Gogo Plane Simple Ka-band tail mount antenna system has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) supplemental type certification (STC) approvals for Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X aircraft. Gogo worked with Dassault Falcon Jet in Le Bourget, France, to obtain the STC modification, which has already been installed on a privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X. The installation of the Plane Simple Ka-band terminal complements existing onboard L-Band and SwiftBroadband solutions to further bolster connectivity through the aircraft.

The latest STC gives all Dassault Falcon 7X and 8X operators equipping airframes with the Plane Simple Ka-band terminal immediate access to global connectivity, powered by the Viasat next-generation Ka-band GX network. The constellation optimizes satellites and terminals designed with dual polarization capability, enabling on-the-ground broadband speeds at altitude. The high-performance solution allows multiple passengers using multiple devices to access video streaming, conferencing, email, voice calling, and multiple digital applications simultaneously.

“The aircraft is known for its advanced technology, which delivers impressive performance parameters and supports seamless long-range global operations. With the equipping of the Plane Simple Ka-band terminal, passengers regularly flying lengthy international routes will have access to reliable, consistent high-speed connectivity to support productivity, entertainment, and relaxation through all phases of the flight,” says Michael Skou Christensen, Chief Commercial Officer, Gogo.“The Plane Simple terminals, which are purpose-built for business aviation, not only enhance onboard WiFi speeds but deliver access to the Gogo ecosystem of hardware, software, ground infrastructure, cybersecurity, and award-winning 24/7/365 customer support for a best-in-class connectivity experience.”

The Gogo Plane Simple Ka-band terminal is now available for installation through Dassault Falcon Jet and its Authorized Service Center (ASC) network. The EASA STC covers government, executive, and private aircraft, and it is expected that approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA), and Brazil's National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) will follow.

The retrofit installation requires fitting just two line-replaceable units (LRUs) - the Plane Simple tail-mount antenna and the SDR Gateway router - and supports easy future upgrade pathways. Gogo is already receiving significant interest from operators in Europe and beyond, who are seeking to enhance aircraft connectivity capabilities with the Plane Simple Ka-band system.

