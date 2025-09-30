Bipasha Basu Tells Photographers 'Aram Se' As Daughter Devi Gets Frightened At Durga Puja Pandal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Bipasha Basu shared a protective and heartwarming moment with her daughter Devi during a visit to a Durga Puja pandal.

As the little one appeared frightened by the crowd and flashing cameras, Bipasha gently told the photographers to take it easy. At the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, Bipasha was seen posing for photographers alongside her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, while lovingly holding their daughter, Devi, in her arms. While striking a pose, she told the shutterbugs,“Dhere aram se, dar rahi hai vo, dhere thank you,” ensuring her little one felt safe amidst the crowd.

The 'Omkara' actress also took a moment to meet veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, respectfully bowing to touch his feet, while Rakesh warmly greeted Devi. Karan Singh Grover shared a warm hug with Roshan, and the couple were also spotted engaging in a friendly conversation with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Bipasha and Karan were also seen offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Maa Durga. At one point, Bipasha with Devi in her arms, was seen showing her how to bow and seek blessings.

For her festive look, Bipasha dazzled in a stunning orange saree paired with long earrings, a sleek bun, and bold red lipstick. Karan complemented her look in a traditional kurta-pajama, rounding off the family's elegant appearance at the celebrations.

Also present at the celebrations were Rani Mukerji, Jaya Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Kajol with son Yug, Ayan Mukerji, and Rakesh Roshan.

For the unversed, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in April 2016 in a traditional Bengali wedding in Mumbai, which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Devi, in November 2022. At birth, Devi was diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a heart condition characterized by two holes in the heart. Remarkably, she underwent open-heart surgery at just three months old.