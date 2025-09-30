John Abraham Celebrates 14 Years Of Force, Asks 'What Next?'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Bollywood hunk John Abraham celebrated his 2011 action thriller "Force" completing 14 years of release via an interesting social media post.

He took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a powerful poster from the Nishikant Kamat directorial. John was seen going bare-chested, flaunting his chiseled six-pack, wearing denim, and sunglasses. With his body covered in tattoos, he had a gun tucked in his denim.

However, it was the caption that raised movie buffs' excitement regarding his next.

John wrote on the photo-sharing app, "14 years of Force (red heart emoji)... what next ...(sic)"

Elated by the caption, the comment section saw remarks such as "Bring Force 3 @thejohnabraham", "Force 3 Announcement with Dashing Poster Handsome Hunk @thejohnabraham", and "We are still waiting for 3rd Part!! Come on Man..! You can do this!," among others.

It might be exciting to see if John announces "Force 3" in the near future or has something else in store for the viewers.

Helmed by Nishikant Kamat and written by Ritesh Shah, the project is a remake of the 2003 Tamil film "Kaakha Kaakha".

Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, "Force" stars John Abraham as the lead, along with Vidyut Jammwal, Genelia D'Souza, Raj Babbar, Mukesh Rishi, Mohnish Bahl, and Kamlesh Sawant in key roles, along with others.

While the songs for the drama were composed by Harris Jayaraj, Lalit Pandit served as a guest composer for one of the tracks. The background music for the film has been provided by Sameer Phaterpekar.

Ayananka Bose was responsible for the camera work of the movie, whereas Aarif Sheikh looked after the editing department.

Five years after the original drama was released in cinema halls on September 30, 2011, the makers came up with the sequel, "Force 2" in 2016, making it the first installment of the Force film series.