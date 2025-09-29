Katara To Organize Scientific, Cultural Events In World Space Week Next Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) is organizing "World Space Week" from October 4 to 7, 2025, featuring a series of scientific and cultural activities, workshops, lectures, and film screenings at the Al Thuraya Planetarium - Building 41.

By hosting these events, Katara is keen to raise awareness and spread scientific culture among various segments of society. These initiatives reflect Katara's commitment to supporting the fields of science and space, through organizing educational and entertainment programs that contribute to enriching astronomical knowledge and opening new horizons for the public, especially youth and students, to discover the secrets of the universe and keep pace with scientific progress.

World Space Week at Katara will include a wide variety of activities such as educational workshops, specialized lectures, and captivating scientific film screenings inside the Al Thuraya Planetarium, delivering an immersive experience that blends entertainment with knowledge.

Highlights of the lecture program include "The Phases of the Moon” delivered by Dr. Bashir Marzouq, and "Basics of Astronomical Photography” delivered by Mr. Rabia Al Kuwari, both covering important aspects of space science. Another key session, "The Importance of Environmental Preservation and Its Role in Living in Space” which will be presented in cooperation with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, reflecting the shared commitment of national institutions to the fields of space and sustainability.