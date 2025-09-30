Maha Cabinet Approves GCC Policy 2025, Three-Tier Cancer Treatment Policy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025.

The policy is proposed to attract Investment and multinational cooperation for development of GCCs in the state which will be in tune with the mission Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

The government's move comes when it is chasing the ambitious goal of a trillion dollar economy by 2030 while keeping its top position in attracting domestic and foreign direct investments.

The cabinet clearance for Maharashtra GCC Policy comes days after the Confederation of Indian Industry released the Model State GCC Policy offering a ready framework to help states design their own strategies, accelerate GCC growth beyond the metros, and generate large-scale high-quality jobs. This is about ensuring that India's knowledge capital is inclusive, future-ready, and globally benchmarked.”

CII's model policy assumes significance because nearly 95% of India's 1,800-plus GCCs are currently concentrated in just six Tier-1 cities. While these metros have been the engines of growth, future expansion will depend on the ability of states to unlock potential in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The model policy focuses on enabling these emerging hubs, diversifying the geographic footprint of GCCs, and building state-level ecosystems that are attractive to global enterprises.

In addition, the state cabinet has cleared a comprehensive policy for cancer treatment wherein citizens will get quality cancer treatment. The policy proposes a Three-tier comprehensive cancer treatment service.

Cancer-related specialty treatment will be available in 18 hospitals across the state. In this, a company called Maharashtra Cancer Care, Research and Education Foundation (MAHACARE Foundation) will be established. A fund of Rs 100 crores will be provided for the share capital of the company.

The cabinet also gave approval to levy additional electricity sales tax on electricity consumption by industrial, commercial and other categories of consumers. This will make funds available for power supply for solar agricultural pumps under Pradhan Mantri Kusum Ghatak-B and other schemes.

The cabinet also cleared the establishment of MahaGeotech Corporation to bring dynamism in administration by using Geospatial Technology. Using this technology will help in strategic planning and decision making in various fields, said the government release.

Moreover, the cabinet also approved the setting up of a civil court at Phaltan in Satara district with necessary posts and expenditure provisions.