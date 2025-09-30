Delhi Police Seizes 423 Kg Of Banned Firecrackers Ahead Of Festive Season Three Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) In a major crackdown ahead of the festive season, the Central Range of Delhi Police's Crime Branch seized over 423 kg of banned firecrackers during coordinated raids in Sadar Bazar and Shahdara, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Three men were arrested in connection with the illegal trade.

In the first operation at Filmistan, Sadar Bazar, a team led by Inspector Sunil Kumar Kalkhande apprehended two youths - Ashutosh Mishra (24) and Aryan Dubey (20), both residents of Pahari Dhiraj.

According to Delhi Police, eight heavy white plastic bags containing banned firecrackers were recovered from them. The two were carrying 148 kgs of illegal firecrackers.

A case under Sections 288/223(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 9B of the Explosives Act was registered at the Crime Branch.

“Ashutosh Mishra and Aryan Dubey are close friends and residents of Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Both are students of Delhi University and have no previous criminal record. They purchased the recovered banned firecrackers from an online platform with the intent to sell them during the festive season to earn significant profit,” the police said in its press statement.

In a separate operation at Ashok Nagar Market, M.S. Park, Shahdara, Inspector Gaurav Choudhary's team nabbed Rakesh Kumar (52), a local wholesaler of seasonal goods.

From his premises, police seized 275 kg of banned firecrackers packed in carton bags. Kumar, who has a prior involvement in a similar offence, has been booked under the same provisions.

With the seizure of 423 kg of firecrackers in total, police said the crackdown highlights their resolve to enforce Supreme Court orders and environmental regulations restricting the use of fireworks.

“These operations are part of an ongoing and intensified campaign to curb the menace of illegal firecracker trade, especially during the festive season, and to enforce the orders of the Supreme Court and environmental authorities,” said DCP Vikram Singh.