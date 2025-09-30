Leaders Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Give New Impetus To Bilateral Relations - Ambassador
"The media plays a key role in this process. Modern media not only inform society but also build trust, strengthen mutual understanding, and foster cultural ties between peoples. Journalists, reporters, bloggers, and media experts act as 'bridges' between countries, helping people better understand each other, breaking down stereotypes, and opening new horizons for cooperation," he noted.
The envoy reminisced that twelve months prior, the inaugural
Uzbek-Azerbaijani Media Forum convened in Tashkent, the outcomes of
which facilitated the enhancement of synergies between the media
entities of both nations.
"The groundwork for collaborative educational initiatives, media competency development, and experiential knowledge transfer was established during that period
Today, at the 2nd forum, special attention is being paid to the digital transformation of the media sphere, the introduction of new technologies, the professional development of journalists, and the exchange of best practices. The forum also addresses issues of countering disinformation, navigating manipulative content, and fortifying public confidence in media institutions," Ashrafkhanov added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment