Turkish’s FM mentions his nation’s efforts to support Palestine’s meetings at UN
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, stated at the 80th meeting of the UN General Assembly that Turkey has spearheaded, organized, and backed all meetings concerning Palestine.
Fidan told journalists in New York that Turkey offered the strongest possible defense for the Palestinian cause.
According to him, the Palestinian problem as well as the situation in Gaza were considered "the most important agenda item of this general assembly week."
Fidan pointed out that Turkish President Erdogan headed the meetings for the Gaza Strip summit, which included US President Donald Trump and presidents from 8 Arab League and OIC states. He concluded: "In this meeting, as a group of countries with a Muslim population of nearly 800 million, we clearly conveyed to President Trump our expectations regarding Gaza."
He stated that "we stated that a ceasefire in Gaza must be achieved immediately and that it is essential to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.”
