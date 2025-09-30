Emirates Power Bank Ban: 5 Reasons Why Airline Prohibits Use Onboard

From October 1, 2025, Emirates has prohibited the use of power banks during flights. Passengers may still carry one power bank under 100 watt-hours (Wh), but the device cannot be used or charged inflight. The airline says the move is based on safety, following a surge in incidents across the aviation industry linked to lithium batteries.

Here are the key reasons behind the decision:

Recommended For You '50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans

1. Rising number of battery incidents

Emirates says its safety review revealed a steady increase in lithium battery-related incidents worldwide.

“After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard,” the airline said.“There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

2. Risk of 'thermal runaway'

Power banks rely on lithium-ion or lithium-polymer cells, which can overheat if overcharged or damaged. This can trigger a self-accelerating process called thermal runaway, potentially leading to fire or explosions.

“If the battery is overcharged or damaged, it may result in 'thermal runaway'... leading to a rapid and uncontrollable temperature increase. This can result in dangerous consequences like fire, explosions, and the release of toxic gases,” Emirates said.

3. Lack of safeguards in cheaper devices

Unlike smartphones and advanced electronics, many power banks do not include trickle-charging systems to prevent overcharging. This makes them more vulnerable.

“Power banks indeed pose a significant fire hazard because they contain lithium-ion batteries, which have a high energy density,” Dana Kamal, Director of International Business Development, MENA at the NFPA, told Khaleej Times earlier.“When exposed to physical or thermal stress, they can overheat, catch fire or even explode.”

4. Rapid response

Under the new rules, power banks must be stored in seat pockets or under seats, not in overhead bins. Emirates says this ensures crew can respond immediately if a device overheats.

“Emirates' new regulations will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft,” the airline explained.“Storing power banks in accessible locations within the cabin ensures that in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can quickly respond and extinguish the fire.”

5. Global industry trend

A Reuters report noted that in 2024, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) documented an average of three incidents involving overheating lithium batteries on aircraft every two weeks worldwide, up sharply from fewer than one incident per week in 2018.