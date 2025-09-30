Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack On Michigan Church

UAE Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack On Michigan Church


2025-09-30 04:21:43
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The UAE has strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, in which a man killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others before dying in a shootout with police, according to Reuters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the United States, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this heinous attack."

Recommended For You

MENAFN30092025000049011007ID1110128923

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search