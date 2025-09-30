UAE Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack On Michigan Church
The UAE has strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, in which a man killed at least four people and wounded at least eight others before dying in a shootout with police, according to Reuters.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's "expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability."
It also "expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the United States, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this heinous attack."
