Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sweden Says Russia May Target Its Airspace

Sweden Says Russia May Target Its Airspace


2025-09-30 04:24:01
(MENAFN) Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson warned on Monday that Russia may soon target Swedish airspace, following its alleged violations of airspace in NATO-member countries along the alliance's eastern border.

“Russia could carry out the same airspace violations in Sweden that it has in Poland and Estonia. We have clear intelligence indicating that Russia is behind the violations in Poland and Estonia. In Denmark’s case, we do not have the same technical evidence,” Kristersson stated at a press conference, accompanied by Sweden's foreign and defense ministers.

The warning comes in the wake of several recent drone sightings at Copenhagen airports, Denmark, following similar incidents in Poland and Estonia. Kristersson pointed out that Russia seems to focus on nations offering strong support to Ukraine, noting, “We will support Denmark by providing radar units and military-grade drone defense systems.”

Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard highlighted that the recent developments have prompted increased coordination within NATO, with the alliance staying in close contact with both Baltic and Scandinavian nations.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Pal Jonson confirmed that Sweden will back a new NATO initiative, "Eastern Sentry," which is designed to enhance defense along Europe’s eastern frontier.

Russia’s drone activities have already raised alarms in several NATO nations. Poland reported a Russian drone violation of its airspace on September 9, which prompted a coordinated NATO response. Further incidents were detected in Romania’s airspace, and on September 19, Russian jets were intercepted by NATO after breaching Estonia's airspace.

MENAFN30092025000045017169ID1110128924

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search