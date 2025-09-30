UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In October 2025?

The UAE on Tuesday (September 30) announced the fuel prices for the month of October 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has slightly raised the prices for the month of October. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from October 1 and are as follows:

