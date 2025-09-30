UAE Announces Fuel Prices: How Much Will A Full Tank Cost In October 2025?
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh204.98
|Dh199.8
|Special 95
|Dh196.84
|Dh190.92
|E-Plus 91
|Dh190.92
|Dh185.74
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you a bit higher as last month.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:Compact cars
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh141.27
|Dh137.7
|Special 95
|Dh135.66
|Dh131.58
|E-Plus 91
|Dh131.58
|Dh128.01
Sedan
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh171.74
|Dh167.4
|Special 95
|Dh164.92
|Dh159.96
|E-Plus 91
|Dh159.96
|Dh155.62
SUV
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Petrol
|October
|September
|Super 98
|Dh204.98
|Dh199.8
|Special 95
|Dh196.84
|Dh190.92
|E-Plus 91
|Dh190.92
|Dh185.74
