UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To Saudi King Over Passing Of Princess Abta Bint Abdulaziz
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Abta bint Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.Recommended For You '50% off' ticket scams: Cloned sites, OTP traps trick UAE concert fans
Messages of condolences were also sent to the Saudi King by Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi and his deputies.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Princess Abta is the daughter of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Founder of Saudi Arabia and the sister of King Salman. Funeral prayers for her were performed on Monday at the Kaaba in Makkah after Maghrib prayer.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment