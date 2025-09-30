Calls to Suspend Israel from Football Matches Rise
(MENAFN) Momentum is intensifying around the push to suspend Israel from the global football stage, as the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) faces increasing demands to initiate a vote that could potentially exclude both the Israeli national team and its clubs from international contests.
These demands have gained traction in recent days, largely fueled by statements from United Nations officials, various national football organizations, and political figures.
They contend that Israel’s conduct in Gaza fundamentally conflicts with the principles and ethics upheld by international sports.
Just last week, UN representatives called upon both the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and UEFA to take immediate action and suspend Israel’s involvement in football.
They framed this appeal as a “necessary response to address the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territory.”
Internal voices within the football community are also adding to the pressure. Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu issued formal letters to FIFA, UEFA, and football associations around the world, advocating for Israel's complete removal from all competitive events.
In Spain, the issue spilled into the public sphere when demonstrations earlier this month disrupted a high-profile cycling competition featuring an Israeli team.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez subsequently urged sporting organizations to consider whether Israel is attempting to “whitewash” its global image through participation in international events—particularly noting the swift exclusion of Russia from sports after its invasion of Ukraine.
