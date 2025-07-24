Easypa Takes The Crown At Founders Live Tampa Bay--JOTO PR's Event Spotlights Bold Healthcare Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Featuring a unique 99-second pitch format followed by 4-minute Q&A sessions, the event gave early-stage founders a chance to present groundbreaking, industry-pain-point-solving ideas to an engaged audience. Unlike traditional competitions judged by a panel, this event democratized decision-making, with attendees voting live to determine the winner.

"The energy, collaboration, and innovation here were incredible," shared Karla Jo Helms, Founders Live Tampa Bay City Leader. "This event proves what we already know but can't showcase enough-Tampa Bay isn't just keeping pace with major startup hubs; we're redefining what's possible right here in this community."

Solving Problems, One Pitch at a Time

Early-stage founders showcased cutting-edge solutions tackling everything from AI-powered tools to aerospace innovations:



Paola Ballester, Co-Founder & CEO of EasyPA, Inc : Winner of the evening, this AI-powered productivity assistant took home the title. Ballester's crisp, innovative pitch didn't just win the crowd; she advanced to the Founders Live Prime Time qualifiers with a startup perks package valued over $1M.

Chris Cyrille, Founder of SNTIMNT : showcased an AI-powered crypto quant fund using real-time tracking and predictive modeling.

Bill Lederer, Chairman & CEO of MADTECH : Introduced an AI-powered platform that streamlines marketing decisions through unified data and automation.

Pia Simeoni, Founder of INORBYT : Showcased a Web3 platform helping creators launch token economies and engage fans directly. Cal Tiger, CEO of XYZ Products Inc: Highlighted precision manufacturing innovations in aerospace and defense, serving global clients.

"Everyone likes to see a product-but it's even better to put a face behind the brand. That in-person connection really matters. Who are you investing in? What partnerships can emerge? It all starts at events like this," remarked Chris Cyrille, founder of SNTIMNT.

EasyPA Takes the Crown and Gears Up for the National Stage

Paola Ballester, co-founder and CEO of EasyPA, captivated the Founders Live Tampa Bay audience with a clear, confident pitch that demonstrated the real-world potential of her AI-powered productivity assistant. Her bold delivery didn't just win over the crowd-it secured her the top prize of the evening.

As the winner, Ballester received a Founders Live Booster Membership , including:



$1,000,000+ in credits and discounts on over 100 top startup tools and services.

An interview on the Founders Live podcast.

Visibility across the Founders Live global ecosystem. A spot in the Founders Live Prime Time Global Competition, with a chance at the $10,000 grand prize.

Additionally, Ballester was awarded JOTO PR DisruptorsTM exclusive "Ignite" Anti-PR Package. This includes:



Expert-crafted press releases and investor outreach.

Strategic LinkedIn social buzz.

A feature on a top disruption podcast reaching over 100K listeners. Insider public opinion strategy to shape and control the startup's narrative.

This dual prize package delivers rare access to visibility, media firepower, and startup infrastructure-resources most early founders never reach at this stage.

To future pitchers, Ballester shared inspiring advice, "Don't hesitate. Don't overthink it. There's never going to be a perfect time, and you'll never feel completely ready. You can't practice your pitch enough-just get out there and do it."

Elevating Tampa Bay Startups to National Prominence

Founders Live Tampa Bay represents more than just a pitch competition. It's a catalyst for growth in Tampa's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By offering early-stage founders visibility, resources, and collaboration opportunities, the event amplifies the region's global potential.

Kevin Dorsey, a representative for Seed Funders, emphasized the event's broader impact. "These events help expand your mind and keep you current with what's happening-there's always a stream of great ideas coming out of them".

As momentum builds in Tampa's startup ecosystem, the message is clear: This isn't just a ripple. It's a rising tsunami of innovation.

"We're building staying power. Founders Live gives Tampa Bay entrepreneurs the visibility and validation they need to move from local buzz to national force," Helms says. "The entrepreneurs stepping onto this stage are doing more than sharing their vision-they're planting the seeds of Tampa Bay's future economy."

About JOTO PR DisruptorsTM

JOTO PR DisruptorsTM is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at .

About Founders Live

Founded by entrepreneur Nick Hughes, Founders Live is a global media platform and pitch competition operating in over 125 cities and 50 countries. With its signature 99-second format, it connects founders, investors, and startup communities through events, education, and digital storytelling.

