Standing With My Indian Team, Not To Take Trophy From Naqvi Was Right Decision, Says Mishra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has backed the decision taken by the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to decline receiving the 2025 Men's Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi, calling it a principled stand that reflects the team's integrity and sentiment of the wider public back home.

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final at the Dubai International Stadium to lift the continental title for the ninth side. But the presentation ceremony took more than an hour to get going and ended in an unprecedented way with the Indian team refusing to take trophy from Naqvi, who also happens to be Pakistan's Interior Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

With the trophy and winning team medals not awarded, the Indian players celebrated by mimicking holding the trophy. Later, Suryakumar announced in the post-tournament press conference that he would be donating his match fees from the Asia Cup to the Indian armed forces.

“I am standing with my Indian team. It was a very right decision. Do you know what the biggest thing is? People say anything good about Pakistan, and then they change. But it's not like that in our country - India.”

“They had said earlier that we don't take the trophy from the hands of Mr Naqvi and they stuck to their word by not taking it and what could be a bigger thing than this? The biggest thing is, I am standing with my Indian team.”

“I think the whole country, entire India, will stand with its Indian team and with this decision. I don't feel bad about it because I feel that if you really want everything to be good, then first go and fix the country, fix its people and other things. After that you can think that we will be friends with you,” said Mishra in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

In the final, India chased down 147 with two balls to spare, thanks to Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 and him stitching a crucial 60-run stand with Shivam Dube. Needing 10 off the final over, Varma's six and Rinku Singh's winning boundary over mid-on sealed the tense finish in India's favour.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav's stunning figures of 4-30 triggered Pakistan's collapse from 113/1 to 146 all out and ended up as the tournament's top wicket-taker with 17 scalps. Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Tournament for making 314 runs as an opener at a strike-rate of 200.

Mishra expressed huge admiration for young Varma's composure under immense pressure to take India home.“I am very happy. I think the whole country will be happy after this victory. After that, I think with the gestures shown by the Indian team, sabka dil garden garden ho gaya hoga (everyone would have been happy from the heart). More than Kuldeep Yadav's performance, I am extremely happy with Tilak Verma's performance.”

“As you know, the way he eked out the whole match for India by batting in the pressure time, that was very important to me. I had said before that there is always a little pressure in the final. When two or three wickets fall at the start, then stitching a partnership, winning the match, and standing till the very end in that pressure time to win a game - for me that is a very big thing, especially against Pakistan.”

“There is always pressure in the final match. After that, (on seeing) Verma's batting, I mean, Kuldeep's performance was no doubt very good. All the spinners bowled good balls. But for me, if you see, there is no answer to Verma's batting knock under pressure,” he said.

Looking ahead to India's T20 World Cup title defence in 2026, Mishra highlighted the importance of young players stepping up in high-pressure situations and lauded the IPL for preparing players in handling pressure situations.

“Look, I think there are a lot of matches right now. There are a few tournaments in between. But the way our youngsters are performing, and if we are making a good team, the performance of the youngsters is very important because performing in the pressure time, and handling it, especially in three games against Pakistan, as well as defeating them in the final, by batting and bowling and standing there, look at how they say we have to make the Indian team win.”

“I will say that IPL also has a hand in this, because to handle the pressure, it has played a very big role in making this happen. Plus in the Indian team, we know that there is a lot of talent. So if you get a chance, you have to avail it,” he said.

With India set to face stern bilateral T20I assignments, starting from tour of Australia, before facing South Africa and New Zealand at home, Mishra stated the youngsters have to meet the evolving expectations of the game in order to have a longer run in the Indian team.

“As a youngster, you have to perform, especially in a difficult time. The way the Indian team's players are performing, especially in a difficult time and under pressure, I think the upcoming talented players have to learn that you have to come and perform immediately for the side.”

“It's not like before that one would constantly say that you're a youngster. Now the situation is that you have to come and perform, show your ability, especially when there is a need stepping under pressure, whether you're a youngster or a senior.”

“You always have to perform as this is very important for being in the Indian team. That's why I think that this pressure to perform within the team's culture, paying attention to fitness and the fielding has to be good – a youngster has to come already prepared for this.”

“Like, you've made your strategy and if you're a bowler or a batter, you have to prove yourself in the team. This is the reason why such good talented players are coming. I think we will have such a good talent for many years to come and before the World Cup, I feel the team will be fully ready with the best set of players.”