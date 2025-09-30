As Protests Continue Against NSS Supremo, Traditional Political Rivals Playing Cards Cautiously
Posters, boards, and demonstrations have emerged in multiple districts following Nair's recent remarks on the Sabarimala temple which were widely interpreted as favourable to the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
The controversy began last week when Nair praised the government for altering its stance on the Sabarimala temple issue.
For the Congress, this was viewed as a breach of the NSS' long-held policy of maintaining equal distance from both political fronts.
While Nair clarified that his comments only reflected the NSS' perspective on Sabarimala and not a political endorsement, the CPI(M) celebrated the remarks, while the Congress scrambled to contain potential fallout.
Senior Congress leaders have since rushed to engage directly with Nair.
Veteran leader P.J. Kurien and Lok Sabha MP Kodikunnil Suresh have already met him, followed on Tuesday by senior legislator Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.
Their efforts are aimed at ensuring the NSS does not upset Congress' electoral prospects, with local body polls looming in a few weeks and the Assembly elections scheduled for April-May next year.
The BJP, meanwhile, has opted for a wait-and-watch strategy.
Though its share of Nair community votes continues to grow , this is what the Congress fears as it would be a boon for the Left.
For the first time, however, there is visible dissent within the community against Nair's perceived soft corner towards the Left.
On Tuesday, a protest board appeared near Ernakulam, mocking Nair as 'Kattappa' serving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Similar protests have erupted in Pathanamthitta when local Karyogam workers, voicing disapproval of Nair's stance.
Despite the uproar, political observers note that Nair's remarks have come as a morale booster for the ruling Left.
A Minister, speaking on condition of anonymity told IANS "Nair's statement has come as a blessing in disguise.
"It provides us with a strong foundation ahead of the elections".
With discontent simmering at the grassroots and political rivals calculating their moves, the NSS chief's statement has sparked a rare alignment of strategy, controversy, and community politics, setting the stage for high-stakes battles in the months ahead.
