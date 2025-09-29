Dietary Advice From Dr. Sharda Ayurveda's Experts For Asthma Patients

Timely medicine and a healthy diet are the 2 most crucial aspects when it comes to treating asthma, but unfortunately, patients only prioritize medication, and no due importance is given to an asthma diet.

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, a trusted name in the healthcare industry, provides the best Ayurvedic treatment in India, and has shared simple yet powerful dietary tips that can help asthma patients breathe easily and lead a better life. However, before knowing this wonderful Ayurvedic diet for asthma , let's have a quick understanding of this intolerable respiratory disorder, asthma.

What is Asthma?

Asthma can be defined as a chronic breathing problem that affects millions of people in India and also across the world. While inhalers and treatments help manage asthma symptoms, many people overlook one important aspect - it's diet. Shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, heaviness, and frequent coughing, especially at night, are some common problems that asthma patients experience.

“No medicine, no treatment, and no doctor can cure your asthma, unless you are not following the necessary dietary and lifestyle precautions,” Says Dr. Mukesh Sharda

Role of diet in treating Asthma

According to the experts, what we eat directly impacts our body's immunity and ability to fight back against several diseases, including asthma. There exist some particular foods that can worsen your breathing difficulties by building up the mucus. Also, on the other side, some foods are just less than medicine as they help to clear the airways and support lung health. Thus, it

becomes necessary for asthma patients to make the right dietary choices if they want to recover.

What foods trigger asthma?

The Ayurveda experts of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda have listed some foods to avoid as they trigger asthma flare-ups. It mainly includes:

Cold and processed foods: The intake of ice-creams, cold drinks, and packed or processed food items increases mucus production, which eventually causes respiratory congestion.

Oily and fried foods: If there could be a worst food for asthma, then it is oily and deep-fried. The consumption of such items triggers inflammation and makes breathing even more complicated.

Dairy products: All types of dairy, including milk, cheese, mawa, sweets, curd, ice-creams, etc (except ghee in moderate quantity), are the foods to avoid in asthma as they increase phlegm and worsen the existing symptoms.

Excessive salt: Intake of too much salt can sometimes lead to water retention and thereby constrict airways.

Non-vegetarian products: According to Ayurveda, non-vegetarian products are Tamsik ahaara and should be avoided by the patients if they are already dealing with some health concerns.

Which diet is best for asthma?

Two sides of every coin exist, and if some foods worsen asthma, then there are also some foods that can help treat asthma. It mainly includes:

Fresh vegetables: Add spinach, methi, broccoli, kale, bell pepper, Swiss Chard, carrots, and sweet potatoes to the diet. These are good for improving lung functioning and can also contribute to improving overall health.

Vitamin C-rich fruits: Being loaded with vitamin C and other healthy nutrients, fruits such as oranges, apples, pomegranates, berries, guavas, amla, kiwi, lemons, avocado, or grapefruit will surely help you to overcome asthma.

Herbs: Natural ingredients and spices such as haldi, ginger, garlic, tulsi, pippali, saunth, Cardamom, etc, are the best herbs for asthma. Loaded with healing traits, it will surely reduce asthma symptoms and improve overall respiratory health.

Drink Lukewarm water: Sip lukewarm water throughout the day as it will loosen the mucus in the throat and lungs, and keep airways moist and clean.

Asthma Treatment at Dr. Sharda Ayurveda

Dr. Sharda Ayurveda provides personalized Ayurvedic treatment for asthma that combines Ayurvedic medicines, along with dietary and lifestyle changes. The best part about this treatment is that it is given according to the body prakriti and the medical condition of the patient. Thousands of asthma patients across India and abroad have found relief after consulting the experts of this renowned hospital.

To consult, one can visit the hospital branches that are available in multiple cities across India, or else, they can book an online doctor consultation facility and obtain the delivery of medications at their doorsteps after sharing their problem with the experts