Xi states Beijing is prepared to boost relations with Cuba
(MENAFN) A state-run news agency reported that on Sunday the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, stated that Beijing remains ready to boost two-sided relations and collaborate with Cuba.
Xi made these comments as he extended his congratulations to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on the mark of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between their countries.
Xi remarked that bilateral relations have presumed to become more stronger over the past 65 years, making them a standard for “solidarity and cooperation” among socialist countries and an example of “sincere mutual assistance “between developing nations.
Xi emphasized that Beijing highly values the development of China-Cuba ties. He added that China is prepared to collaborate with Díaz-Canel to use the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship as a fresh starting point.
Xi stated that Beijing is prepared to continue “traditional friendship, deepen high-level political mutual trust, systematically advance development cooperation, strengthen all-round strategic coordination, jointly safeguard international fairness and justice, and continuously achieve new outcomes in building a China-Cuba community with a shared future.”
