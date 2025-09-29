Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tokyo Stocks Close Monday in Red

Tokyo Stocks Close Monday in Red


2025-09-29 04:50:54
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed lower on Monday, with export-focused companies facing pressure from the yen's rise. Investors also offloaded shares after securing dividend rights ahead of the fiscal first half’s end.

The Nikkei Stock Average, Japan’s benchmark index, dropped 311.24 points, or 0.69 percent, finishing at 45,043.75, down from Friday's close.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix index closed down 55.45 points, or 1.74 percent, at 3,131.57.

The U.S. dollar weakened against the yen, slipping to the upper 148 yen range, after inflation data released on Friday alleviated fears of rapidly rising prices. This led to expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

On the stock exchange, the Nikkei briefly dipped below 45,000 points, as a stronger yen prompted selling in export stocks. Investors also sold off shares of companies with fiscal years ending on March 31, following Friday’s deadline to qualify for midterm dividend payouts, analysts noted.

MENAFN29092025000045017169ID1110123358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search