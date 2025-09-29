403
Tokyo Stocks Close Monday in Red
(MENAFN) Tokyo’s stock market closed lower on Monday, with export-focused companies facing pressure from the yen's rise. Investors also offloaded shares after securing dividend rights ahead of the fiscal first half’s end.
The Nikkei Stock Average, Japan’s benchmark index, dropped 311.24 points, or 0.69 percent, finishing at 45,043.75, down from Friday's close.
Meanwhile, the broader Topix index closed down 55.45 points, or 1.74 percent, at 3,131.57.
The U.S. dollar weakened against the yen, slipping to the upper 148 yen range, after inflation data released on Friday alleviated fears of rapidly rising prices. This led to expectations of additional interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
On the stock exchange, the Nikkei briefly dipped below 45,000 points, as a stronger yen prompted selling in export stocks. Investors also sold off shares of companies with fiscal years ending on March 31, following Friday’s deadline to qualify for midterm dividend payouts, analysts noted.
