Malaysia calls for sanctions on Israel at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) During the UN General Assembly session in New York on Saturday, Malaysia pressed for sanctions against Israel, stressing the urgency of international action.
Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan declared, "We must take action now and sanction Israel," emphasizing that ongoing violence was destabilizing the Middle East. He condemned Israel’s recent strike on Doha, describing it as "not merely an attack on a few representatives of Hamas," but "an insult to the efforts of all who have attempted to mediate" a ceasefire, and further evidence that Israel’s "violence will continue to destabilize the region."
He cautioned that the impact would spread far beyond the conflict itself: "The atrocities may have begun with Palestine, but they certainly will not end with Palestine."
According to him, "There are only three real answers to this conflict"—taking decisive measures against the occupying force, ensuring long-term support for the establishment of a Palestinian state, and pursuing UN reform to prevent such crises from recurring.
Marking the UN’s 80th anniversary, Mohamad criticized the body’s failures, asking whether it should be "congratulat[ing] ourselves on our inability to bring an end to the occupation of Palestine, or... for allowing a rogue state to undermine our charter and our efforts in Gaza?" He concluded with stark words: "The clock is ticking. The bombs are falling and the light is fading. We have failed."
He also proposed structural changes for the UN’s future, including curbing or abolishing the Security Council veto, restoring greater power to the General Assembly, and reforming global financial systems to guarantee fairness and transparency for developing nations.
