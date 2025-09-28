Three people pass away after man opened fire at restaurant in North Carolina
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting erupted Saturday night at a waterfront bar in North Carolina when an assailant on a boat opened fire on patrons, according to reports.
The vessel stopped near the American Fish Company at the Southport Yacht Basin, where the suspect began shooting toward the crowd. Authorities confirmed three fatalities, while several others were injured. Local officials initially reported eight wounded, with “possibly six” people receiving hospital treatment, though their conditions were not immediately clear.
The victims’ names had not been made public by early Sunday. Officials said the shooter fled toward the Intracoastal Waterway, with investigators suspecting the boat was bound for Oak Island. Law enforcement activity in the area intensified as the search unfolded.
Later that night, a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning. Oak Island authorities stated that the US Coast Guard intercepted an individual resembling the suspect as they attempted to load a boat at a public ramp.
Southport’s police chief later assured residents that authorities did not believe there was “any additional threats to the community.”
