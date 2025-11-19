Qatar Participates In 132Nd Session Of Permanent Council Of La Francophonie In Rwanda

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kigali: The State of Qatar participated in the proceedings of the 132nd session of the Permanent Council of La Francophonie, which was held yesterday in Kigali, Rwanda.

Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by Ambassador of Qatar to the French Republic and its representative to the International Organization of the Francophonie, H E Sheikh Ali bin Jassim Al-Thani. The meeting addressed the level of implementation of the commitments of the 19th Francophonie Summit, and the participants discussed preparations for the 46th Ministerial Conference of the International Organization of the Francophonie in Kigali.

Qatar's participation in the work of the Permanent Council of the Francophonie comes within the framework of its keenness to support joint Francophone action and to strengthen channels of consultation and coordination among member states within the organization.