403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain Secures Spot in 2026 FIFA World Cup
(MENAFN) Spain secured their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a 2-2 tie against Türkiye on Tuesday.
At La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain opened the scoring early as Dani Olmo netted in the fourth minute. Türkiye responded before halftime with Deniz Gul equalizing in the 42nd minute.
Türkiye regained the advantage shortly after the break when Salih Ozcan converted a long-range strike in the 54th minute.
However, Spain responded once more through Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute, ensuring the match concluded in a 2-2 draw.
This outcome lifted Spain to 16 points, keeping them at the top of Group E, while Türkiye remained second with 13 points from six matches.
Looking ahead, Türkiye will compete against either Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia, or Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinals.
The official draw for these fixtures is scheduled to be held in Zurich on Thursday.
At La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain opened the scoring early as Dani Olmo netted in the fourth minute. Türkiye responded before halftime with Deniz Gul equalizing in the 42nd minute.
Türkiye regained the advantage shortly after the break when Salih Ozcan converted a long-range strike in the 54th minute.
However, Spain responded once more through Mikel Oyarzabal in the 62nd minute, ensuring the match concluded in a 2-2 draw.
This outcome lifted Spain to 16 points, keeping them at the top of Group E, while Türkiye remained second with 13 points from six matches.
Looking ahead, Türkiye will compete against either Sweden, Romania, North Macedonia, or Northern Ireland in the World Cup playoff semifinals.
The official draw for these fixtures is scheduled to be held in Zurich on Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment