Safari Group Inaugurates Club House Facilities For Employees Welfare

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A modern and fully equipped Club House, designed to support the welfare and recreation of employees, was inaugurated by Doha's leading hypermarket group.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Safari Group's staff accommodation, where Safari Group Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Zainul Abideen officially opened the facility. Safari Group General Manager Surendra Nath, along with other management representatives and employees, also attended the event.

The Club House has been established with the aim of providing a joyful and relaxing environment for employees after work hours.

Speaking at the event, Zainul Abideen said:“The success of an institution lies in the happiness and progress of every employee. It has long been my dream to create a facility dedicated to the health and recreation of the 2,800-member Safari family. But due to space limitations in previous accommodations, establishing such a large-scale facility was always a challenge.

“Now, with Safari's centralised staff accommodation built on our own land-capable of housing all our employees-we have finally been able to make this dream come true. I am extremely delighted.” He addressed the employees not as staff but as“Safari family members,” highlighting that caring for colleagues is one of Safari Group's core principles.

The state-of-the-art Club House includes a spacious gym equipped with the latest high-quality fitness machines, a library and reading room offering educational and recreational books, an entertainment hall with a large television and ample seating area, and a dedicated gaming hall fully equipped for indoor games such as chess and carrom.

Additionally, an excellent turf football ground with night lighting has been set up near the accommodation to allow employees to play even after dark. Separate recreational and fitness facilities have been arranged for male and female staff members.

After the inauguration ceremony, Zainul Abideen conducted the official kickoff at the football turf ground, followed by a friendly match among employees. He added that this Club House would serve as strong motivation for employees to maintain physical fitness and mental well-being amidst their busy schedules. Employees with refreshed minds and healthy bodies will approach their work with renewed enthusiasm, he noted.