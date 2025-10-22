403
Info. Min.: Int'l Music Festival Mirrors Political Leadership's Attention To Innovation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 22 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi affirmed on Wednesday the international music festival embodies the political leadership's deep interest in supporting arts and innovation.
Al-Mutairi, also Chairman of National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), made the statement during inauguration of the 25th edition of the festival at Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center.
He added the festival shows Kuwait's eagerness to promote dialogue values, diversity and human rapprochement through music, as an international language that unifies peoples.
Held under his patronage, Al-Mutairi said the event coincides with Kuwait's selection as Kuwait is the Capital of Arab Media and Culture for 2025, marking the culmination of the country's long-standing commitment to media, innovation, and cultural development.
This achievement, he stated, has strengthened Kuwait's status at both Arab and international levels, reaffirming its pioneering role in promoting joint cultural action.
The event also honors Kuwaiti artist Abdulaziz Al-Mufrej, who made significant contributions to his country and exemplified loyalty and dedication.
In addition, several Arab and Kuwaiti artists and creators will be honored for their musical contributions, reflecting NCCAL's belief that honoring creators is an investment in culture and a way to encourage younger generations toward excellence and creativity, Al-Mutairi concluded.(end)
