Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India To Cut Russian Oil Imports By 40% By Year-End? Trump Repeats Claim, Says 'It's A Process'


2025-10-22 08:07:10
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that by the end of the year, India will cut Russian oil imports by almost 40 percent.

Trump said, "India, as you know, has told me they are going to stop...it's a process. You can't just stop (buying oil from Russia)."

