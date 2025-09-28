QRDI Council And Qatar Airways Conclude 9Th CIL Training
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, completed the 9th edition of the Corporate Innovation Leaders (CIL) training, the first-ever edition hosted exclusively for Qatar Airways employees.
This four-day event took place at the Education City Golf Club, bringing together executives, strategists, and innovators under one roof to explore new frontiers in corporate innovation.
As a key platform for thought leadership and collaboration, the CIL training is designed to create a dynamic network where corporate leaders can share insights, exchange best practices, and address the challenges of innovation within Qatar's rapidly evolving business landscape.
Now in its ninth iteration, the training plays an important role in promoting a culture of creativity and adaptability across local organisations, ensuring long-term competitiveness and resilience in the national economy.
This year's training marks a significant milestone as QRDI Council partners with Qatar Airways for a dedicated, employee-focused edition, a strategic move that underscores the growing importance of innovation at all levels of the organisation.
The event concluded with a keynote address by guest speaker Stephanie Melodia, CEO of Bloom Ltd, from the United Kingdom, who shared her insights on innovation, leadership, and transformation in global markets.
By empowering corporate leaders and employees with the tools, knowledge, and mindset needed to drive innovation, the CIL training directly supports the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in fostering a knowledge-based economy.
Through strategic collaboration, capacity-building, and the promotion of a culture of innovation, the training continues to contribute to the human, economic, and social development pillars of the national vision, helping to position Qatar as a hub for creativity, technological advancement, and sustainable growth on the global stage Council CIL corporate innovation dynamic network
