QSE Index Opens Week In Red


2025-09-28 04:01:39
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index began the week on a negative note, falling 21.57 points, or 0.20%, to reach 10,936 points at the start of trading on Sunday, weighed down by losses across all sectors.

The Insurance sector led the decline with a drop of 0.91%, followed by Industrials (-0.50%), Transportation (-0.42%), Real Estate (-0.30%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.17%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.07%), and Telecoms (-0.03%).

By 10:00 am, QSE reported a turnover of QR 52.154 million from 19.881 million shares traded across 2,375 transactions.

