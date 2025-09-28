Virat Kohli's Sweet Picture With Anushka Sharma Takes The Internet By Storm, 'Been A Minute' Image Goes Viral

MENAFN - Live Mint) Virat Kohli, the former captain of Indian cricket team, is in the limelight after he shared a new photo with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Saturday, September 27, night. The post went viral within hours as it garnered over 9 million likes.

Igniting massive buzz across social media, the sweet and adorable post is purely a personal one. Giving fans a glimpse into his life off the field, the caption to the post states,“Been a minute.” Boasting over 273 million Instagram followers, the 36-year-old remains one of the most followed athletes globally and his social media presence gains massive traction online.

Fans flooded the comments with heart emojis and called the picture“perfect.”

Pathum Nissanka beats Virat Kohli's record

On Friday, September 26, Sri Lankan player Pathum Nissanka broke Virat Kohli's tally of four fifties by registering his fifth half-century in the Asia Cup T20 format at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. During the 203-run chase by the islanders, Pathum Nissanka became the player with the most 50-plus scores in the tournament's history. Notably, Virat Kohli had achieved this milestone in just nine innings, but Nissanka went ahead with five from 12 innings.

The iconic cricketer retired from Test cricket earlier this year. He had announced retirement from T20I after India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. With only ODI career in active format, media reports indicate that the legendary player may return to action for India in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting October 19.

According to India Today report, Virat Kohli, who has been away from international cricket since India's Champions Trophy win has been enjoying his family time in their London residence. Anushka and Virat, who became parents to son Akaay last year, were seen stepping out for an outing with their son few days agoin London. Viral images on social media showed Anushka pushing her infant's stroller as Virat accompanied her.

Virat tied the knot with Anushka in Italy in December in 2017 after dating her for almost four years. They welcomed their first child - daughter Vamika - in January 2021.