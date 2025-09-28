US Urges Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Bid
(MENAFN) The United States asked the Supreme Court on Friday to determine whether President Donald Trump's executive directive to eliminate automatic birthright citizenship is constitutional.
Two legal challenges — emerging from lawsuits in Washington state and New Hampshire — are anticipated to ultimately settle whether the disputed initiative can move forward, a news agency reported.
For decades, it has been a standard principle that anyone delivered on American territory is a citizen, apart from children of foreign diplomats, as outlined in the 14th Amendment.
However, the Trump administration contends that this constitutional provision does not extend to the offspring of temporary visitors or those born to people who entered the nation unlawfully.
Solicitor General John Sauer called the widely accepted understanding of expansive birthright citizenship a “mistaken view” of the 14th Amendment, claiming it leads to adverse effects.
These fresh Supreme Court petitions differ from prior lawsuits earlier this year, which mainly addressed whether federal courts had the jurisdiction to enforce a countrywide suspension of the policy while legal proceedings were still underway.
