Al Khulaifi Meets Delegation From Syria's NCTJ, NCMP

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with a delegation from the National Commission for Transitional Justice (NCTJ) and the National Commission for Missing Persons (NCMP) in the brotherly Syrian Arab Republic, headed by Chairman of NCMP Dr. Mohammad Reda Jalkhi and Chairman of NCTJ Abdul Basit Abdul Latif.

Discussions during the meeting centred on the operations of the two commissions and their efforts in strengthening the course of comprehensive justice and accountability, as well as supporting civil peace and addressing topics of shared interest.

Al Khulaifi underscored that Qatar supports all legal mechanisms that bolster the transitional justice and accountability system for crimes committed, in addition to the global efforts aimed at achieving peace and stability and capitalising on successful experiences in the domain of transitional justice.