Executive Search Celebrates Two Years With 1,500 Candidate Placements In Dubai's Real Estate Recruitment Market

Nathan Kearney, Founder & Managing Director of Executive Search

Executive Search, Dubai's leading real estate recruitment firm, proudly marks its two-year anniversary by placing its 1,500th candidate.

- Nathan KearneyDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Search , Dubai's leading real estate recruitment firm, proudly marks its two-year anniversary with an impressive milestone: placing more than 1,500 candidates into some of the UAE's most prominent real estate brokerages.Founded by Nathan Kearney in 2023, the company has quickly established itself as the go-to name in real estate recruitment, reshaping how talent is sourced, supported, and placed in one of the world's most competitive property markets.Launched at a time when Dubai's property sector was undergoing unprecedented growth, Executive Search was built to address a gap in the market: a lack of specialist recruitment support tailored exclusively to real estate. With a combination of deep industry knowledge, hands-on guidance, and a people-first approach, the company has helped agents and agencies alike navigate the challenges of recruitment, retention, and career development.“I started Executive Search with a simple vision: to raise the standard of recruitment in Dubai's real estate industry,” said Nathan Kearney, Founder and Managing Director.“Two years on, placing 1,500 candidates is not just a milestone; it's proof that our approach works, and that the market is ready for change.”The real estate industry in Dubai has long been defined by rapid growth, high competition, and constant change. While the market attracts agents from all over the world, brokerages have historically struggled with high turnover and inconsistent recruitment practices. It was within this context that Nathan Kearney launched Executive Search in 2023, with the goal of raising professional standards in real estate recruitment and creating a more reliable bridge between agencies and agents.“Real estate is the lifeblood of Dubai's economy, but recruitment was always treated as an afterthought,” explained Kearney.“There was no dedicated firm that truly understood the challenges of brokerages or the career paths of agents. I founded Executive Search to solve that problem, to professionalise the hiring process and provide real, lasting value.”From the beginning, the company's focus was clear: to specialise exclusively in real estate recruitment. By narrowing its scope, Executive Search distinguished itself from generic recruitment agencies, offering market-specific expertise, data-driven insights, and a tailored approach for every placement.In just two years, Executive Search has placed more than 1,500 candidates, covering roles across sales, leasing, off-plan, management, and support functions. These placements were not only about numbers but also about impact, ensuring agents were matched with brokerages that aligned with their skills, personalities, and career goals.Just last year, Executive Search moved into its flagship office in Irise Tower to support its rapid growth, a move that reflects both the company's expansion and its ambition. The new headquarters is more than an office. It signals the clear momentum shift Executive Search is experiencing, showcasing its position as a driving force in Dubai's real estate recruitment market.At the heart of Executive Search's success is Nathan Kearney, whose career journey shaped the company's ethos. Having worked in recruitment for a number of the city's top real estate firms, Kearney recognised early on that Dubai's booming property sector needed a more sophisticated approach to hiring.His philosophy is grounded in people-first leadership. He views recruitment not as a transaction but as a partnership. A partnership that requires trust, honesty, and a clear understanding of both client and candidate needs. Under his guidance, Executive Search has built a reputation for integrity and results.Colleagues describe Kearney as hands-on, detail-oriented, and deeply invested in every placement. Candidates often highlight his personal involvement, from initial interviews to final onboarding, as a reason why they chose to work with Executive Search over other recruiters.Dubai's Real Estate Market and the Recruitment ChallengeTo understand why Executive Search has made such an impact, it is important to consider the dynamics of Dubai's property sector. The city has become one of the world's most active real estate markets, attracting billions in investment, thousands of new residents, and a constant influx of international talent.With more than 40,000 registered agents in Dubai, competition is fierce. Agencies must differentiate themselves not just through listings and marketing but also through the quality of their teams. Recruitment, therefore, has become a critical success factor.With that being said, recruitment in Dubai's real estate sector is uniquely complex. High turnover remains a persistent issue, with many agents leaving within their first year, while the commission-based model makes it difficult to identify who will thrive long-term. Brokerages also need the right mix of personalities, from driven hunters to relationship builders and careful negotiators, all within a highly international market that brings together agents from dozens of nationalities.“We don't just want to fill jobs,” said Kearney.“It is about understanding the challenges in the market, and helping candidates to build careers,whilst also helping agencies create environments where people can thrive. Recruitment is about shaping the future of the industry, and we're committed to leading that change.”It is precisely these challenges that led Executive Search to go beyond traditional recruitment. Alongside working closely with candidates and agencies, the firm developed Agent DNA ; a state-of-the-art tool created specifically for real estate agents. By analysing personality traits, work styles, and career motivations, Agent DNA helps identify which agency will provide the best fit, the environments in which agents perform best, and how they can maximise their long-term success.“Agent DNA has been a game changer for us. It goes beyond CVs and commission splits to really understand an agent's personality, strengths and motivations. By using it, we can match candidates with the agencies where they are most likely to perform at their best. It means agents build longer, more successful careers and brokerages get people who truly fit their culture and goals.”The Bigger Picture: Why Recruitment MattersThe success of Executive Search also reflects a broader shift in the real estate sector. As Dubai's market matures, brokerages are realising that sustainable success depends on more than listings and commissions. Building strong, stable teams has become a strategic priority, and specialist recruitment is the key.Executive Search's growth over the past two years underscores how valuable it is to have a dedicated partner that understands the nuances of the market. By combining local knowledge with global best practices, the firm is helping to professionalise recruitment in real estate and set a new benchmark for the industry.About Executive SearchExecutive Search is Dubai's dedicated real estate recruitment firm, specialising in placing candidates across sales, leasing, off-plan, and management roles. Founded in 2023 by Nathan Kearney, the company has successfully placed over 1,500 candidates in just two years. With a people-first approach, data-driven insights, and trusted partnerships with leading brokerages, Executive Search is committed to raising the standard of real estate recruitment in Dubai and beyond.

Nathan Kearney

Executive Search

+971 58 577 9548

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.