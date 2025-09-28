Rights Of Pahari Ethnic Groups Will Be Ensured: J&K LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reaffirmed the government's commitment to the empowerment and inclusive development of the Pahari tribal community. Addressing a gathering in Srinagar, the LG highlighted the vision of sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity as key to building a resilient and prosperous Union Territory.

“The vision of sustainable growth and inclusive prosperity will shape a brighter future for the tribal community in J&K,” the LG said, emphasizing that bringing the Pahari tribal community into the mainstream is a top priority of the Central Government.

Sinha recalled the historic decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant Scheduled Tribe status to Pahari ethnic groups last year, saying that the empowerment of tribal communities is crucial for achieving inclusive growth.“There is a need for continuous efforts to ensure the development of the community who were provided Scheduled Tribe status by Parliament, as their prosperity is fundamentally linked to our inclusive growth goal,” he said.

Responding to the demands of the Pahari representatives, the LG assured that the community would fully enjoy their rights as per the act passed by Parliament.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged tribal communities and society at large to unite against terrorism and actively counter extremist propaganda.“Some divisive elements are trying to peddle fake narratives like the terror outfit TRF. It poses a serious threat and people must counter it,” he said.

On the occasion, Sinha paid tributes to tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The event was attended by former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig, former MLC Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Chairman of Pahari Culture and Welfare Forum Raja Aijaz Ali, various Pahari leaders, and a large gathering from the community.

The LG's address highlighted the dual focus of the government on development and security, stressing that the empowerment of tribal communities and unity against extremist influences are essential for J&K's progress.